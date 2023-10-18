Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 493,921 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.94.

Pfizer Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,168,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,832,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $179.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.