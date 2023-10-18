Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,768,657 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.13% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSLV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of PSLV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. 1,394,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,906. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

