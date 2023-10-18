Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,255. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.14 and a 200-day moving average of $227.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $255.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.67.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

