Money Concepts Capital Corp Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,658 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,180,000 after buying an additional 108,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,375,000 after buying an additional 145,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after buying an additional 613,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.75. 565,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

