Moonriver Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.72 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00013039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $30.52 million and $1.72 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,013,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,282,303 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

