Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.23. 22,290,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,388,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.57. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $73.40 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,135 shares of company stock worth $28,081,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,007,000 after buying an additional 1,031,745 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $451,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

