My DeFi Pet Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $976,639.53 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.29 million and $976,639.53 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003761 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,307,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

