NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Trading Down 8.1%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 416,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 636,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
NaaS Technology Stock Down 6.6 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.65.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NaaS Technology
NaaS Technology Company Profile
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NaaS Technology
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.