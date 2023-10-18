NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Trading Down 8.1%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 416,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 636,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

NaaS Technology Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NaaS Technology during the second quarter worth about $537,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NaaS Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $672,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NaaS Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NaaS Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

