National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Director Cecil D. Conlee Sells 3,021 Shares

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $138,180.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,762.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

National Beverage Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FIZZ stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. 122,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,692. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.00. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $324.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.66 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in National Beverage by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in National Beverage by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

