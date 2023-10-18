NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $985.95 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $985.95 million and $28.50 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00031248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00022113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 985,928,694 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 985,928,694 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.01371289 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 297 active market(s) with $34,200,666.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

