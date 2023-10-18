NEAR Protocol Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003523 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $985.27 million and $27.85 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00031546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00022379 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 985,928,694 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 985,928,694 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.01371289 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 297 active market(s) with $34,200,666.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

