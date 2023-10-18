Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.69 billion-$8.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.77 billion. Netflix also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.15 EPS.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $9.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,607,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,043. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.51. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.09 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $153.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $430.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $428.80.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

