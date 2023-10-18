Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.692 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.78 billion.

Netflix Stock Down 2.7 %

NFLX stock traded down $9.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.19. 10,402,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,819,059. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.51. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.09 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $153.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $428.80.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

