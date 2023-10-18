Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Netflix updated its Q4 guidance to $2.15 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.15 EPS.

Netflix Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.19. 9,607,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,830,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.09 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 202.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 113.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after acquiring an additional 992,193 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in Netflix by 84.4% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after acquiring an additional 653,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

