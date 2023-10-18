New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Shares Down 0.2%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NHPEF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Hope in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get New Hope alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on New Hope

New Hope Stock Down 2.4 %

New Hope Company Profile

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

(Get Free Report)

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.