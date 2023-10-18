Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. 572,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $811.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

