Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) versus East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Head to Head Comparison

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) and East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Norfolk Southern and East Japan Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norfolk Southern 20.25% 24.88% 8.12% East Japan Railway N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Norfolk Southern and East Japan Railway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norfolk Southern 0 10 13 0 2.57 East Japan Railway 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus target price of $242.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.95%. Given Norfolk Southern’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Norfolk Southern is more favorable than East Japan Railway.

Norfolk Southern pays an annual dividend of $5.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. East Japan Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Norfolk Southern pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East Japan Railway pays out 0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Norfolk Southern has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Norfolk Southern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Norfolk Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of East Japan Railway shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Norfolk Southern shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Norfolk Southern and East Japan Railway’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norfolk Southern $12.75 billion 3.62 $3.27 billion $11.12 18.29 East Japan Railway N/A N/A N/A $84.74 0.10

Norfolk Southern has higher revenue and earnings than East Japan Railway. East Japan Railway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norfolk Southern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Norfolk Southern beats East Japan Railway on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports; provides commuter rail passenger transportation services; and operates an intermodal network. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 19,100 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Norfolk Southern Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services. The company is also involved in the operation of aerial cableway and parking lot; advertising and promotion; books and magazines publication; automobile maintenance and repair; hotel and restaurant management; civil engineering and general construction; facilities construction; and electricity supply businesses. In addition, it engages in the sale of prepaid vouchers, memberships for sport and leisure facilities, including golf and tennis clubs; and oil, gas, and car accessories; travel goods, food, beverages, liquors, medicines, cosmetics, and daily necessities. Further, the company is involved in the sale, leasing, management, and brokerage of real estate properties; manufacture of transport-related machinery and equipment, as well as precision and industrial machinery and tools; production and sale of signs and information boards; and establishment and management of recreation areas, physical fitness facilities, cultural facilities, preparatory schools and other educational facilities, and movie theaters. Additionally, it engages in the production of beverages and liquors; processing and sale of marine products; manufacture and sale of aggregates, masonry materials, concrete posts, and blocks; sale of tickets for events; and photo development activities. As of April 1, 2023, the company operated 1,681 railway stations and 7,401.2 kilometers of railway network. East Japan Railway Company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

