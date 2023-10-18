Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.00

Shares of Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.56). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.57), with a volume of 28,380 shares.
Northern Bear Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92.
Northern Bear Company Profile
Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Bear
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Bear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Bear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.