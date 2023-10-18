Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 283,190 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 131,860 shares.The stock last traded at $147.01 and had previously closed at $148.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.86.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $229.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,556 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 34.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 15.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 21.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 7.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

