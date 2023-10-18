Oasis Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.55 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $264.36 million and $7.55 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.98 or 0.05518735 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00031333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00022128 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

