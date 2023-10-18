Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE ODC traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.54. 16,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $411.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $107.39 million during the quarter.
About Oil-Dri Co. of America
Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.
