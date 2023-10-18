Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE ODC traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.54. 16,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $411.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $107.39 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 480,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

