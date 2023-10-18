Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Old Mutual Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON OMU opened at GBX 53.10 ($0.65) on Wednesday. Old Mutual has a one year low of GBX 42.90 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 58.30 ($0.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Old Mutual from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 59 ($0.72) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

