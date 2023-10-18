ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor makes up 1.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.56.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.03. 2,342,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,212. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,342 shares of company stock worth $1,700,146. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

