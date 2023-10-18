ONEOK, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.955 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

ONEOK has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ONEOK has a payout ratio of 77.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect ONEOK to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.64. 3,802,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,466. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.91.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

