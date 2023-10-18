Opus Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,854,613 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,513,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,163,000 after buying an additional 572,632 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,158. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

