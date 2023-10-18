Opus Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,045,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

