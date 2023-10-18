Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0585

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $56.34 million and $2.38 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0585 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014546 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,346.54 or 1.00025414 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012962 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06084985 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $2,729,325.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

