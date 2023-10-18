Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.97 and last traded at $28.73. Approximately 71,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 107,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $907.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

