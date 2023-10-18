Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.96

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.96 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 14.94 ($0.18). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 15.74 ($0.19), with a volume of 2,471,824 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.31) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.
Get Our Latest Report on Pan African Resources
Pan African Resources Stock Performance
Pan African Resources Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pan African Resources
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.