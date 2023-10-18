Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.96

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.96 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 14.94 ($0.18). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 15.74 ($0.19), with a volume of 2,471,824 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.31) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £309.50 million, a P/E ratio of 534.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

