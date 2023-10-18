Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Trading Down 8.1%

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 14,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$20.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.87.
Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.
