Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PBHC opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.07. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Insider Activity at Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

In related news, VP Calvin Corriders sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

