Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,760,000 after acquiring an additional 314,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,159,000 after acquiring an additional 159,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $606.07. 1,119,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,915. The company has a market cap of $575.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $561.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

