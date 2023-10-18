Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys 40,030 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,723,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,069,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $47.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

