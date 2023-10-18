Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 862 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.92. The stock had a trading volume of 41,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,419. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.06. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

