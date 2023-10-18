Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MCD traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,541. The company has a market cap of $187.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.76. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.83.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

