Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LOW traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.82. 1,349,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,585. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.13. The company has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.76.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

