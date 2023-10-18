Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $540.45. 1,089,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $500.24 and its 200-day moving average is $493.11. The company has a market cap of $500.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.70.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

