Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 3,354,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 11,375,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

A number of research firms have commented on PTON. Bank of America cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

