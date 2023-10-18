Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 306,499 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 306,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $533,308.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,593,586 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,839.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, October 16th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,450,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALDX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. 4,975,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a current ratio of 9.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALDX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 654.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 110,039 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.