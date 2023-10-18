Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.58.
Read Our Latest Report on Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 27.63%. The company had revenue of C$219.41 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.5236364 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.