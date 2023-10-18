Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.58.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

TSE PEY traded down C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.20. 549,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,443. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$10.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 27.63%. The company had revenue of C$219.41 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.5236364 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

