Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,392. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.75.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

