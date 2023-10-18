Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 68.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

PNW stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.72. The stock had a trading volume of 838,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,726.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

