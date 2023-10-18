Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 211,503 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 211,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $1,537,626.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,639,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,185,755.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,520 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $304,341.60.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,323 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $31,168.83.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,763 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.71.

MHI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 59,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,988. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $9.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $3,324,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,660,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 333,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 626.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 215,633 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 783.2% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 173,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 153,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 112,222 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

