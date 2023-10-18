PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.58-$7.64 EPS.

PPG Industries stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.63. 2,318,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.69 and its 200-day moving average is $139.22. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.94.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

