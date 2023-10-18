PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. PPG Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.58-7.64 EPS.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.78. 2,312,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.22.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.