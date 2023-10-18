Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is Vanderbilt University’s 8th Largest Position

Vanderbilt University reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 0.6% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,310,000 after buying an additional 358,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after acquiring an additional 217,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,580,000 after purchasing an additional 285,998 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Prologis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.08. 807,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,849. The company has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.58%.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

