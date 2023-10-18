Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Qiagen traded as low as $38.13 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 311147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QGEN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter valued at $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.32.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

