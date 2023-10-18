Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) Trading Up 3.1%

Raging River Exploration Inc (TSE:RRX – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.99. Approximately 3,076,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,657,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.
Raging River Exploration Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57.
About Raging River Exploration
Raging River Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the properties located in the Viking light oil fairway at the greater Dodsland area in southwest Saskatchewan; and in the Esther area of southeastern Alberta.
