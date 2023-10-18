Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 1,291 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,901 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.02. 1,773,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.19.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

