Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 445 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $38,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.88. 2,360,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,631. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The company has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.